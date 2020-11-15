Share:

The joint military exercise between Pakistan Army and Russian troops, Druzhba-V, continues at Tarbela, according to the

ISPR.

The director general of the military’s media wing today tweeted a video showing Pakistan and Russian Federation Special Forces troops practicing drills and procedures for hostage rescue, cordon, search operations, heli-rappelling and sky diving as part of Druzhba-V.

The joint Pakistani-Russian military exercise, codenamed Druzhba (Friendship) V, had kicked off on November 8.

The opening ceremony of the drill was held in Tarbela. Pakistan-Russian Federation Special Forces are participating in the two-week-long counterterrorism exercise, said the ISPR.

On November 5, a contingent of Russian troops arrived in Pakistan to participate in the military exercise. The ISPR said the exercise is aimed at sharing both armies’ experiences in the counterterrorism domain. Sky diving and hostage rescue operations will be the highlights of the exercise.