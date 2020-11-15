Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said India wants to sabotage China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) because it knows that CPEC is a game changer project for Pakistan.

Talking to media in Multan on Sunday, he said India wants to create unrest in Pakistan to destabilize the Country by sponsoring terrorism in the country.

Foreign Minister said New Delhi has allocated 80 billion rupees for terrorists and established terrorists training camps on its soil to disrupt CPEC projects.

He said India also wants to create unrest in Gilgit-Baltistan during and after elections and the dossier, containing irrefutable evidence of Indian sponsorship to terrorism has exposed Indian plans.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India has become a threat to the region’s peace and stability and International community should take notice of the Indian nefarious designs to destabilize Pakistan through terrorism.

Foreign Minister said India is also using Afghan soil against Pakistan, therefore Pakistan and Afghanistan should devise a comprehensive strategy to fight against the terrorism.