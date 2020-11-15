Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sunday said India was hatching conspiracies to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as it (India) desired economic instability in Pakistan.

While holding press conference at residence of PTI leader Qurban Fatima here, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi stated, “we have to foil nefarious designs of India by maintaining unity in our ranks”. He, however, added that the whole nation was united against enemies’ evil intentions. The enemy is planning to create law and order insecurity in our country, stated Qureshi.

Foreign Minister said India established terrorists training camps. It was spending Rs 80 billion to damage CPEC, he added.

We have reports that India could resort to terrorism in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir. India is constantly violating UN charter, Geneva Convention and UN Security Council Resolution- 1373 (2001). Qureshi thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi for highlighting Indian state sponsored terrorism in their Tweets.

Responding to a question on any chance of atomic war between Pakistan and India, Foreign Minister observed that India was well aware of Pakistan’s capabilities. He, however, urged the world to take notice of circumstances in the region. Foreign Minister reiterated that Pakistan would continue to put evidences of India’s state sponsored terrorism before the world at different forums.

About Afghanistan peace process, he stated that peace in Afghanistan was linked to peace in Pakistan and vice versa.

To another question, Qureshi stated that Pakistan did not make any delay in presenting evidences of Indian sponsored terrorism at international forums. Pakistan had also discussed evidences at diplomatic level. He, however, added that Pakistan had irrefutable evidences about involvement of India in terrorism activities.