KHYBER - Road accident at Michni point here on Saturday claimed a life while two people received injuries.

According to police, the cause of the accident was brake failure of Afghanistan bound loaded truck bearing registration number C-2522.

The truck after ramming into another vehicle fell in to a deep ravine. Driver of the truck identified as Bakht Ali Shah, resident of Mirdad Khel, Landi Kotal, died on the spot while two others people Bilal and Aimal Khan received injuries, who were shifted to nearby health centre for medical aid.

Soon after the accident Rescue 1122 personnel along with police and National Logistic Cell officials reached the spot and initiated relief work.