Pakistan saw the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases since mid-July, recording more than 2,400 new cases, according to official data released on Sunday.

With 2,443 fresh infections, the country's total caseload rose to 356,904, including 323,225 recoveries.

Another 32 people died from the novel coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 7,141.

The previous record since July 15 was 2,304 registered on Friday last.

The country has recorded over 22,000 cases this month, following health experts' warning about a second wave of COVID-19 along with the looming flu season.

Pakistan was one of the countries where coronavirus cases started to significantly drop in mid-July.

The single-day tally that once hit nearly 7,000 plunged to only 264 on Aug. 30, prompting the government to completely ease the months-long lockdown. The daily death toll also fell to a single digit.

Cases and fatalities have started to rise following the reopening of schools, cinemas, and other entertainment venues, in addition to the lifting of a ban on big weddings in September.

Authorities, in an attempt to contain the fresh wave of infections, has reimposed “smart” lockdown restrictions, including closure of cinemas and theaters, and a ban on indoor weddings and public gatherings.

The government is also considering announcing winter vacations in educational institutes before the schedule.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, though, has rejected the possibility of returning to a complete lockdown, insisting it would ruin Pakistan’s already tottering economy.