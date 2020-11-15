Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Pakistan could not achieve prosperity without getting rid of the feudal lords and agents of the imperialistic forces. The state institutions, he said while addressing a JI Youth meeting here on Saturday, worked mostly under the influence of elite ruling class and they were equally responsible to the public plight. He said there was a dire need, he said, to introduce the concept of rule of law in the country, start an across the board accountability drive and a powerful justice system.

The state institutions, he said, should work for the interest of the country instead of being faithful to some specific political party.

Sirajul Haq said the deteriorating economy could be fixed only by getting rid of the interest based financial regime and making check on non-developmental expenditures on the luxuries of the rulers.