LAHORE - The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) of the Punjab on Saturday booked wife and son of PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, ex-mayor Sialkot Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar and former PML-N MPA from Chunian Ahsan Raza Khan in illegal housing schemes case. In a statement issued from the office of Spokesperson for ACE, Punjab, it was told that loss of millions of rupees had been caused to the public exchequer in the form of site map and conversion fees evasions by the so-called champions of good governance. The Kent Society, jointly owned by Toheed Akhtar and Mrs Khawaja Asif, had allegedly included 281 kanals of land after the approval of first map which was illegal.

The said society had also sold out plots marked for open areas such as parks, a graveyard and public amenities, the reference said.

While Ahsan Raza Khan, Ex-MPA of PML-N from tehsil Chunian of district Kasur, had allegedly caused huge financial loss to the national exchequer by encroaching upon one acre of land of the RHC Kanganpur, building a commercial market there and selling its shops without any legal justification.

He had been selling plots in his society namely Al-Janat Town without having its maps or site approved by LDA or local municipality office.

The reference received by DG ACE from DC Kasur categorically recommended criminal proceedings against Ahsan Raza for causing huge financial loss to public exchequer through tax and site conversion fees.

Commenting on the matter, DG ACE said that law will take its course and those involved in tax evasion and other malpractices will be dealt with iron hand.

Every single penny of the public exchequer will be recovered from the culprits.