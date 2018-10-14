Share:

HAFIZABAD-The Clean and Green campaign will be made successful and all-out resources will be utilised for cleanliness, tree plantation, removal of encroachments, and retrieval of state land from qabza mafia across the district. This was stated by Hafizabad Deputy Commissioner Adnan Arshad Aulakh during a media talk at his office here the other day.

The DC, however, sought the cooperation of general public and media to make the campaigns, a big success. He said that the Clean and Green campaign of the government was very important to bring about a positive change in environment and making the streets, roads, markets and residential areas free from encroachments and heaps of filth and garbage to create pleasant atmosphere by removing ugly spots as well as for smooth flow of traffic.

ADC (Revenue) Amna Rafique said that the district administration had launched a vigorous campaign to retrieve the state land from qabza mafia and the ACs of Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian had started getting back the land occupied by the land grabbers. She said that so far 2157-kanal and 14-marla of state lands worth Rs552,859,125 had been retrieved from land grabbers in different villages of both tehsils of Hafizabad district. The DC said that the administration had directed the traders to remove unlawful tharas and sun-shades in front of their shops and also to keep their merchandise in their shops. He said that the traders have started removing encroachments in front of their shops voluntarily which is appreciable. He, however, warned that the encroachers in Hafizabad and other towns that the administration would shortly launch campaign against them if they do not remove the encroachments by themselves. He also disclosed that anti-qabza mafia and anti-encroachments committees have been set up at district and tehsils level which included local MNA, MPAs, SDPO, ACs to make the campaigns successful.

The DC said that cleanliness was important part of our religious faith and it was imperative for all of us to play their vibrant role to maintain our surroundings neat and clean and free from pollution. He also stressed the need for change in social attitude and everyone should play his/her due role in this respect. He said that sanitation staff in the MC Hafizabad was absolutely inadequate and he has recommended the government for recruitment of more than 700 scavengers, provision of loaders and dumpers for better sanitary conditions in the city. He also disclosed that due to public complaints, the administration have culled 60 pye-dogs in the city during this week. He also assured a campaign to eliminate stray dogs and rats in the city.