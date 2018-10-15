LAHORE - Asim Khan, Farhan Mehboob and Tayyab Aslam reached the quarterfinals of the Faletti's International Men's Squash Championship 2018 here at Punjab Squash Complex on Sunday.

In the first match of the men's second round, Farhan Mehboob Pakistan defeated Chi Him Wong of Hong Kong by 3-2 after a tough battle of 53 minutes. The score was 11/6, 14/16, 11/5, 4/11, 11/9. The second match of the day saw top seed Ivan Yuen of Malaysia displayed quality squash skills to outpace Tang Ming Hong by 3-0 in just 25 minutes. The Malaysian won the first game by 11/3, took the second by 11/6 while had to face some resistance in the third to win it 11/9.

In the third match, Auguste Dussourd of France was up against Pakistan's Amaad Fareed and took 48 minutes to tame the spirited Pakistani by 3-1. Amaad started the match well and put in powerful performance to take the first game 11/9 and also played well in the second game to make it 10-all but the experience and exposure of French player helped him put Amaad under pressure and win the game 12/10 after a tough fight.

It was all that Amaad could get from the marathon match as French Auguste dominated the next two games fully and take them 11/4, 11/4 to register a convincing victory in 48 minutes.

Asim Khan of Pakistan then struggled hard to beat Tsz Kwan Lau of Hong Kong by 3-2 in a 70-minute epic match. Asim won the first two games easily by 11/5 and 11/6 but Lau fought back well to win the next two games in a row by 16/14 and 11/5. The fifth game proved to be a thriller as both the players fought till the end before Asim winning the decisive game 18/16 to register a convincing victory.

Egypt’s Mazan Gamal defeated Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bukhari of Pakistan by 3-0 with a score of 12/10, 11/9, 13/11 in 46 minutes, Pakistan’s Tayyab Aslam edged out countryman Farhan Zaman by 3-0 in 34 minutes as the score was 11/8, 11/9, 11/8, Shehab Essam of Egypt outlasted Addeen Idrakie of Malaysia by 3-0 in 27 minutes with a score of 11/6, 11/4, 11/7 and in the last encounter of the day, Kuwait’s AmmarAltamimi tamed Ireland’s Sean Conroy by 3-1 in 42 minutes as the score was 11/7, 11/8, 5/11, 11/4.

In the women's first round matches, Melisaa Alves of France outclassed Pakistan's Sadia Gul by 3-0 with a score of 11/1, 11/4, 11/7 in just 11minutes. Egypt's Menna Nasser overpowered Fehmina Asim of Pakistan by 3-0 in 18 minutes, as the score was 11/4, 11/3, 11/0.

The third match of the day saw Farah Momen of Egypt routed Pakistan's Zoya Khalid by 3-1 in 19 minutes with the score of 11/3, 11/4, 7/11, 11/1. In the fourth match, Pakistan's Riffat Khan outlasted compatriot Noor Ul Huda by 3-0 in 16 minutes, as the score was 11/4, 11/9, 11/8.

Areezoosadat Mousavizadeh of Iran played well against Saima Shaukat of Pakistan and defeated her in just 17minutes by 3-0 (11/8, 11/7, 11/6), Madina Zafar of Pakistan toppled fellow woman Moqaddas Javed by 3-0 (11/3, 11/4, 11/3), Moqaddas Ashraf of Pakistan edged out Anam Mustafa Aziz of Pakistan by 3-0 (11/5, 11/5, 11/8) and Farida Mohammad of Egypt thrashed local player Amna Fayyaz by 3-0 (11/2, 11/2, 11/7).