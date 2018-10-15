Share:

Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has made appointments of Peoples Youth Organization office-bearers across the Sindh province.

According to the notification, Rashid Khaskheli was appointed president Karachi Division while Haider Khan and Fareed Memon were appointed information secretary.

Appointments for president, senior vice president, general secretary and information secretary were also made in five districts of the metropolis except district Central. Badshah Chandio was appointed president of district East, along with Sheraz Abbasi, Faizan and Noor Muhammad Akakhel as senior vice president, general secretary and information secretary.

In district west, Javed Buneri was appointed president, Shahzaib Baloch as senior vice president, Akhter Lund as general secretary and Rameez Siddiqui as information secretary.

District Malir, which is one of the stronghold areas of PPP- is given to Munir Ayub Baloch to lead PYO as president and he would be assisted by Balach Umar Jat, Fazal Wahab and Rabnawaz Jokhio in the capacity of senior vice president, general secretary and information secretary respectively.

Mateen Lodhi was made the president district Korangi and other office bearers included Waqas Lashari as general secretary and Habib Bhangar as information secretary.

District South, which also includes Lyari where the party has lost its winning streak in polls in 2018 elections, is handed over to Saadullah Shaikh as SPY president. Fazal Baloch is appointed as general secretary and Noman Khattak as information secretary in the district. The nominations made in other districts and divisions of the province included Hyderabad division to be led by Makhdoom Bilawal, district Hyderabad by Ali Hyder Shah, district Hyderabad rural by Zamin Kaleri, district Tando Allah Yar by Waseem Mangrio, district Dadu by Nasrullah Panhwar, district Tando Muhammad Khan by Salal Shah, district Sujawal by Zahid Khado, district Thatta by Hyder Sammo, district Matiari by Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto and district Jamshoro by Aslam Sehto.

District Badin, which has witnessed a tough competition among PPP and former party members from Mirza family, would be led by Khan Sahib Jamali as SPY president and would be assisted by Zafran Chalgri as general secretary and Salim Yousif Odhejo as information secretary. Shaheed Benazirabad division would be led by Akhtar Rind and assisted by Aftaab Baladi as general secretary and Majid Guramani as information secretary.

While the Sukkur Division would be led by Urs Abro along with Hassan Shah as general secretary and Shuja Rehman as information secretary.

The other districts including Shaheed Benazirabad would be led by Asad Zardari, Naushehro Feroze by Ghazanfar Rajpar, Sanghar by Adnan Nizamani, Sukkur by Ayaz Buriro, Ghotki by Shabbir Shah, Khairpur by Athar Solangi.

Moreover Mirpurkhas Division would be led by Sushil Milaniand other districts under it including district Mirpurkhas would be led by Inayat Narejo, Tharparkar by Barkat Bajir and Umerkot by Ameer Halepoto.

The PPP stronghold Larkana Division would be led by Aftab Ali while districts under it including district Larkana would be led by Imran Jatoi, Qambar Shahdadkot by Nawaz Khan, district Kashmore by Rauf Bahalkani, district Jacobabad by Jahangir Khoso and district Shikarpur by Naeem Buriro.