Quetta - Armed clashes erupted Sunday when Pakistani border guards tried to lay down barbed wire along the disputed frontier with Afghanistan in Chaman.

A statement by the security headquarters in Afghanistan’s southern Kandahar province accused Pakistan of intruding on Afghan territory along the disputed Durand Line.

Quoting an unnamed official in Quetta, BBC reported that the clash took place in Tanga Darra area after Afghan forces interfered as Pakistan soldiers were installing the barbed wire.

The official said the Afghan again interrupted their work on Sunday which led to tension and later both sides exchanged fire.

Zia Durrani, Kandahar police spokesman, told Turkey’s Anadolu Agency that following the clashes, Pakistan shut down the border crossing linking Spin Boldak in Afghanistan to Chaman in Pakistan.

According to local Pajhwok News, Gen Abdul Raziq, the provincial police chief, two weeks ago warned Pakistani forces against proceeding with the controversial fencing plan.

Pakistan is pursuing a plan to lay down barbed wire on the 2,430-kilometer Durand Line. The two countries share 18 crossing points, including the heavily used Torkham-Landi Kotal crossing in the north and Spin Boldak-Chaman in the south.