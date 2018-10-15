Share:

Alleged land grabber Mansha Bomb on Monday has appeared before Supreme Court in Islamabad to present himself for arrest.

Mansha and his sons are accused of illegally grabbing land in Lahore's Johar Town area.

Last month, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered to arrest Mansha Bomb, however, the law enforcement agencies failed to fulfil top court's orders.

Mansha, after reaching the Supreme Court he demanded to meet chief justice. He also said, "I have not grabbed anyone's land and have documentary evidence to prove that the land I own belongs to my father."

These all are the 'false cases' and registered against me after my son contested the election on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket, he further added.

"I am being treated unfairly and want justice to be done," he said.

Earlier this month, The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) bulldozed the furniture market of land grabber Mansha bomb on the first day of its anti-encroachment drive.

The action comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Ministry of Interior to place Mansha Bomb and his sons on the Exit Control List (ECL).