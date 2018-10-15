Share:

ISLAMABAD – Peshawar Region routed Islamabad Region by 5 wickets in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Four-Day 2018-19 Pool-A match played here at Diamond Ground on Sunday. Peshawar, requiring 22 runs for win with 6 wickets in hand, achieved the target in 90.1 overs with Akbar Badshah slamming unbeaten 41. M Nadeem took 3-73. In Pool-B match at Pindi Stadium, ZTBL hammered PTV by 9 wickets. Needing 84 runs for win, ZTBL reached home losing one wicket. Earlier, PTV resumed their second innings at overnight score of 209-9 and were all out for 241 with Taimoor Khan hitting 62. Nasim Shah grabbed 6-59 and Muhammad Ali 2-45. At Marghazar Ground, SSGCL and Wapda encounter ended in draw. SSGCL got three points. SSGCL hit 528-9 in 161 overs, Ehsan Adil bagged 3-67, Sadaf Hussain 3-100 and Zahid Mansoor 2-102.–Staff Reporter