Practice makes a man perfect is a proverb which tells us the importance of continuous practice in any subject to learn anything. There is no alternate to the hard work and success. We must have to practice in the particular field on regular basis in which we want to succeed. Nobody can perform well in his field if he does not practice on regular basis. Only continuous practice, a man can achieve his target and succeed in his particular field. Knowledge is a big thing but if practice is not done, knowledge cannot take us to our goal. We have to convert our knowledge into action which needs a regular practice.

If we are not practicing in our field, we cannot master in it. We need continuous practice so we can learn anything we want in the world. Therefore, practice is the most important thing. Action performed with proper planning and regular practice leads a person towards perfect performance. Practice is the best habit and if we develop it from the childhood with the help of our parents and teachers, we would never at the back end.

ABDUL WADOOD,

Lahore, October 3.