Share:

RAWALPINDI: World Health Organisation and United Nations International Children Emergency Fund mission comprising foreign health experts would monitor the anti-measles campaign being started from October 15 in the district.

District Focal Person District Health Authority Dr Zeeshan said that the mission members would meet with community religious leaders, teaachers and civil society to monitor effective of the drive aimed to safeguard the future of the children.

Dr Zeeshan said that during two-week long drive that would continue in the entire district from October 15 to 27, 884 teams would go door-to-door and administer anti-measles injection to 874,384 children from six months to seven years of age in all tehsils and union councils.

He said that 221 fixed centres, 208 medical officers,1768 mobilizers and 52 supervisors would be part of the drive in order to facilitate the citizens and serve them at their doorsteps.

We have to do away with the misapprehension of parents about worth of vaccines through community mobilisation,” he added. Zeeshan also said that 48 medical officers, 161 skilled persons and 230 social mobilizers would take part in the drive in Rawal Town area to cover 165,707 children. He said that all possible steps have been taken by the Health Department to make the campaign a success. Sufficient quantity of vaccine is available, and no stone will be left unturned in efforts to make the campaign a success, he said.–APP

The DHO urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role for elimination of the crippling disease from the society. “The parents should cooperate with the special teams so that the set target could be achieved,” he added.

Dr Zeeshan said that the WHO, UNICEF and Melinda Bill Gates Foundation were jointly sponsoring the anti-measles drive.