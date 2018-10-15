Share:

PESHAWAR - World Bank has agreed to extend its financial support in energy sector of KP by constructing three hydropower projects in districts Upper Dir and Swat.

The projects would attract heavy investment in KP as well as creating new job opportunities for the province. These power projects will also add billions of rupees in earnings annually to the provincial exchequer.

In this context, a high level meeting was held with World Bank energy specialist leader Dr Rikard Liden and senior energy specialist Mohammad Saqib under the chairmanship of CM KP adviser on energy Himayat ullah Khan. The meeting was also attended by secretary energy Mohammad Salim Khan, PESCO Chief Amjad Ali Khan, CEO PEDO Engr. Zainullah Shah, Secretary SMBR Qaiser Khan, GM Hydel Bahadur Shah and Director PESCO Habib Khan Marwat.

The meeting was informed that World Bank will provide financial support of $200million for three projects i.e. 22 MW Patrak Shringal hydropower project, 47 MW Barikot HPP and 88 MW Gabral Kalam HPP. These projects will totally generate 157 MW electricity and will be completed by year 2025.

Team leader of WB mission Dr Rikard Liden stated that the global bank was engaged in various activities relating to social development in Pakistan. He further hoped for active support of district administration of Kohistan and provincial government for removing obstacles while implementing its Dasu hydro power project.

CM adviser on energy, Himayat ullah Khan and Secretary Energy Salim Khan has expressed their pleasure over extending of financial support by the World Bank for power projects in KP and stressed for building up provincial owned transmission & distribution system. He further assured the WB mission to have a fully support of district Kohistan administration and provincial government and assure solution of all problems.