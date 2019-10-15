Share:

For finalising a joint strategy for the planned anti-government agitation called as ‘Azadi March’ at the end of this month, the opposition parties Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will hold another important meeting in Lahore tomorrow.

Sources told the media that following the meeting, veteran politicians JUI-F’s Fazlur Rehman and PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif will hold a joint press conference to announce the next course of action for the announced demonstration.

Rehman will visit PML-N’s party office in Lahore’s Model Town on an invitation by the younger Sharif.

It is expected that Sharif will announce fully supporting Rehman’s march to the federal capital on Oct 31.