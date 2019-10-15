Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday has said that there is no room for protest in Islamabad.

In a statement, the minister said that Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif is playing on both sides of the wicket. The issue regarding anti-government protest will soon be resolved as meetings with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others are in progress, he hoped.

Sheikh Rashid further claimed that some ‘silly powers’ are portraying Maulana Fazlur Rehman as terrorist and asked what he wants to give message to the world by bringing ‘club-wielding’ protesters to the federal capital.

Talking about the ongoing atrocities in the occupied valley, he said Kashmir conflict is a matter of life and death for Pakistan and that the army is ready to retaliate any kind of Indian aggression. Baffled Narendra Modi is not in a position to handle Pakistan’s strategy on Kashmir, he went on to say.

He also warmly welcomed Sikh pilgrims at Kartarpur on 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.