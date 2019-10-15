Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said the government was committed to playing role for regional peace and Islamabad wanted solution to all problems through talks. Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, the PM took his team into confidence regarding his recent visits to China and Iran.

In China, PM Khan said, he discussed economic, defence, social, business and people to people ties to enhance bilateral relations and improve cooperation between the two countries.

In addition, China accepted Occupied Kashmir as a controversial issue in the joint press release issued at the conclusion of the visit. The Prime Minister thanked China for taking this principled stand.

The cabinet expressed satisfaction over the dynamic developments in relation with China. The Prime Minister also took the cabinet into confidence regarding his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia in a bid to mend fences between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Briefing journalists about the cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan's economic and strategic power can increase manifold when the “brotherly Muslim countries are united.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, she said, had directed the ministries concerned to take measures to make the prices of essential items stable as well as ensuring their availability in markets for the benefit of common man.

Awan said that the Prime Minister directed that strict action will be taken against profiteers and hoarders as it is main responsibility of the government to ensure provision of goods to the people.

Khan also convened a meeting of provincial chief ministers and chief secretaries on Friday next in which measures would be discussed to activate the price control committees at grass roots level.

The premier directed that a mechanism should be developed in coordination with provincial evacuee departments to take steps for land retrieval and its proper use for public service purposes. A data bank on these lands should also be prepared.

The cabinet endorsed the decisions of previous meeting of Economic Coordination Committee. Dr Awan said the cabinet was given various proposals regarding the establishment of Real Estate Regulatory Authority.

She said that the federal cabinet gave approval to the new Master Plan of Islamabad on immediate basis. For this purpose, professional architects and consultants of international repute will be hired to undertake the process.

She said that special consideration will be made for environmental challenges while drafting the new Master Plan for the federal capital.

Dr Awan said that the meeting decided to take up Sector G-6 on pilot basis to introduce reforms and develop it into a modern housing area.

The meeting decided that structural plan of high rise buildings and other infrastructure would also be revised and overlapping of work would be reduced.

She said that existing master plan of Islamabad was made in 1960s and it has not been revised so far. As a result, a mushroom growth and unplanned development was witnessed in different areas of the federal capital, putting a strain on essential services. This unplanned growth also disturbed the beauty of Islamabad.

The cabinet accorded approval to restructuring of Capital Development Authority.

The Special Assistant said that after restructuring, CDA will be transformed into a modern and vibrant development authority to ensure the delivery of services to the residents as well as improving the housing sector.

The cabinet approved a policy regarding Lungar (charity food) service of Ehsaas (care) programme. It was decided that further Lungar facilities will be set up on public private partnership basis.