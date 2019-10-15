KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday expressed its concern over local Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leadership’s support to PTI candidate in Larkana by-polls against PPP candidate and asked the party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to clear his position over the matter. The constituency is likely to witness one challenge between the PPP’s Jamil Soomro and Grand Democratic Alliance’s Moazzam Ali Khan Abbasi who is also being supported by the PTI. The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court disqualified Abbasi, who was elected as MPA on GDA’s ticket, for failing to declare his assets. In a video message on Monday, the PPP provincial chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that it was strange for him that Maulana Fazlur Rehman on one hand had announced an Azadi March against the incumbent PTI-led federal government and on the other hand, the local JUI-F leadership was supporting the PTI candidate in Larkana by-polls. “Under these circumstances why should I not demand an explanation that the JUI-F has different policies at federal and provincial levels,” he said, adding, that such attitude was not up to the stature of Maulana Fazl. The PPP leadership has directed the Sindh government to facilitate participants of JUI F long march but the local JUI F leadership is enjoying the support and launching political campaign against PPP. Demanding an explanation from the JUI F chief that to whom (PTI or PPP) he was extending his support, Khuhro said that such attitude had infuriated PPP activists. Responding to it, the JUIF Sindh chief Rashid Mehmood Somroo told The Nation that they had a political alliance with PPP which was not an electoral alliance and in the past elections top leaderships of both parties had contested against each other.
ABDULLAH ZAFAR
October 15, 2019
