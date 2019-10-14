Share:

University of Turbat (UoT) is one of the greatest contributors in term of education in Makran region especially in district Kech. It is providing an standard education qualities to students of this region. But unfortunately, in University of Turbat lacks one of the greatest department that is called psychology. Actually being the part of this region I want to draw the attention towards authorities about psychology department because most of the students from this region are keen to join psychology and study psychology but due to lack of this department the students are compelled to break their interest or go for higher education in other cities like Quetta, Lahore, Karachi etc. At last, I humbly request to education minister to launch the psychology department at university of Turbat.

ALIJAN DILWASH,

Karki.