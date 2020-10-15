Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday disposed of a contempt of court case regarding service structure of Lady Health Workers (LHWs).

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Bushra Arain regarding regularisation and conditions of service of the Lady Health Workers.

At the outset of hearing, the bench remarked that legislation on Lady Health Workers, including service structure, had been passed. The affected persons could approach the relevant forum, it added. The bench directed the Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir to contact the relevant forum for salaries and arrears.

The counsel for LHWs said that salaries and arrears were not paid to Lady Health Workers of Azad Kashmir. The legislation on Lady Health Workers was not in accordance with the Supreme Court directions.

The Chief Justice said that the apex court was not a relevant forum for Implementation. If there was any ambiguity, the affected party should approach the concerned high court, he added. He said that the court could not always carry this case.

SC rejects pre-arrest bail of Asimullah

Also, the Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday rejected the pre-arrest bail plea of Asimullah involved in the murder of his real brother over withdrawal of application.

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Bandial asked had the brother killed the real brother in this case? It was very strange to hear brother killing brother, he added.

He said that if the accused had killed his brother, then he should surrender himself before the police. The accused should show some honor, he added.

The counsel for the accused said that the victim had occupied all of his brother’s property.

He said that there was crossfire between the accused and the victim on the spot. Accused Asimullah killed his own brother Khalid over a property dispute. A case was registered at Muslim Bagh police station in Qila Saifullah area. The police took the accused into custody after his pre-arrest bail was rejected.