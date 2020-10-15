Share:

US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden vowed Muslims would be included in every social and political aspect in his administration, as well as to repeal President Donald Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" if elected.

"As President, I'll work with you to rip the poison of hate from our society, to honor your contributions and seek your ideas," Biden said in a video message to civil rights organization Muslim Advocates.

"My administration will look like America, with Muslim Americans serving at every level," he said.

The former vice president also promised to repeal Trump's so-called "Muslim ban," on his first day at the White House if he is elected.

President Trump had imposed a travel ban on several Muslim majority countries through a series of executive orders he signed from January through March of 2017, which were referred to as "Muslim Ban."

During his campaign in December 2015, Trump had also called for "a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the US," immediately after shootings in San Bernardino, California allegedly carried out by a couple, one of which was a Pakistani female.

Biden also promised to push lawmakers and the government for legislation to fight hate crimes in the US.

"Instead of healing, we are being ripped apart, and I refuse to let that happen. We have too bright a future to leave it shipwrecked on the shores of anger and division," he said.

Biden's campaign page dedicated to Muslims promise to order the US Department of Justice to focus additional resources to combat religion-based hate crimes.

"Muslim-Americans are a diverse, vibrant part of the United States, making invaluable cultural and economic contributions to communities all across the nation. But they also face real challenges and threats in our society, including racially-motivated violence and Islamophobia," it says.

Biden also aims to invest in Muslim-Americans' economic mobility by increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour, strengthening public and private sector unions and addressing the pay gap.

Democratic nominee also calls himself a staunch ally of Israel and defends unconditional US support to the Middle Eastern country despite flagrant human rights violations against Palestinians and ongoing illegal settlements in the West Bank territory.