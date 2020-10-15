Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday extended support to protesting employees of the federal government including young doctors and lady health workers and asked the PTI regime to accept all their genuine demands.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said that due promotions, adequate pension and equal incentives were the genuine rights of the federal government employees and PPP supports their democratic right of peaceful protest in Islamabad.

Bilawal expressed solidarity with the federal government employees, including young doctors and lady health workers and others pledging that his party will raise their issues at every forum for redressal of their problems.

Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has condemned Punjab police siege of village Bhagat of PPP leader and ticket-holder Asif Bashir Bhagat in Phalia Tehsil of Mandi Bahauddin and warned the federal government to desist from such tactics.

Says Tehreek-i-Insaf regime has gone astray after announcement of PDM’s protest plan

In a statement issued here, the PPP chairman alleged that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf-led government had gone astray following the announcement of Pakistan Democratic Movement’s protests plan adding that such victimisation against the opposition workers will not stop the regime’s fast-track reverse-counting.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that registration of cases against PPP and other workers of PDM parties, arrests and holding entire villages hostages should be stopped forthwith as the implosion of the castle of sand built through ‘stealing’ the people’s mandate and ‘selectors’ masonry’ was now a matter of days.

He expressed solidarity with Asif Bashir Bhagat and all other PPP workers who have been taken hostage through a police siege in Mandi Bahauddin and warned Punjab Police to stop playing as a tool for the illegal and unconstitutional regime.