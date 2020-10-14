Share:

LAHORE-Twelve-year-old Hussnain Ali Rizwan stunned No 2 seed Nalain Abbas in the U-18 category of the Rafum Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020 here at Punjab Tennis Academy on Wednesday.

In the U-18 marathon match, both Hussnain, shinning student of LGS Paragon, and Nalain played well against each other and fought for each and every point till the end. After a tough fight, sensational Hussnain succeeded in winning the encounter 9-8(7-1). In other matches of the same category, Faizan Fayyaz thrashed Husnain Ali 8-0, Shaeel Durab crushed Hassan Ali 8-0, Hamza Jawad outclassed Arman Kamran 8-1 and Abdul Hanan Khan beat Haider Ali Rizwan 8-4.

In boys U-14 pre-quarterfinals, Yashar Tarar routed Shaheer Khan 8-3, Ameer Mazari toppled Moavia Butt 8-0, Shehryar Anees outsmarted Nyle Aslam 8-0, Ahtesham Humayun overpowered Arman Kamran 8-2, Hamza Ali Rizwan defeated Abu Baker Khalil 8-3 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan thrashed Hashir Ahmed Alam 8-0. In boys/girls U-12 pre-quarterfinals, Ismail Aftab crushed Janat Khalil 8-0, Zohaib Afzal Malik outlasted Zunaisha 8-3, Hashir Ahmed Alam outclassed Harris Bajwa 8-0 and Taha Tarar beat Aalay Hussain 8-2.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) said that Rafum Group is playing an important and pivotal role in the promotion of sports in Punjab by sponsoring national and Punjab ranking events, especially as a part of their sports diplomacy. “Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain is taking keen interest in the development and promotion of tennis and always comes forward to support this game generously at all level.”