Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned the hearing in former president Asif Ali Zardari’s petition to quash an interim reference in the matter of Park Lane properties due to non-availability of his counsel.

A division bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Ghulam Azam Qambrani conducted hearing of the Co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

During the hearing, an assistant lawyer of Farooq H Naek the main counsel for the former president stated before the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) courts cannot investigate the mega-money laundering case.

He contended that according to an amendment made in section 27 of the Financial Action Recovery Act, the banking court can hear investigate the money laundering case instead of the NAB courts.

The lawyer further said that the governor State Bank of Pakistan has not filed a reference against his client, neither sent any notice. He informed the court that Naek could not appear before the court today. Justice Aamer said that the court would see the legal aspects of the case and deferred the further hearing of the case till November 10. The co-chairperson of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) filed the petition through his counsel Farooq H Naek and cited Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), judge Accountability Court (AC) Islamabad and state as respondents.