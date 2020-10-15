Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review preliminary report of the Combined Investigation Team (CIT) tasked to probe alleged sugar subsidy scam.

The team comprising two investigation officers, financial expert, legal consultant, expert of sugar industry, additional director and director having services of impartial, independent, experienced and hardworking members led by NAB Rawalpindi Director-General Irfan Naeem Mangi had been constituted to probe the sugar subsidy scam.

The CIT was tasked to collect records of subsidy on sugar from all provinces besides acquiring reports of financial and audit of the concerned companies through Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) as per law.

The Chairman NAB expressed satisfaction over the monthly preliminary report of the CIT with the directions to complete the probe on merit. During the meeting, the Chairman NAB directed that the officials concerned and departments should be given an opportunity to justify their positions as per law.

He vowed that NAB would take action in accordance with the law against all those who illegally received sugar subsidy of billion of rupee. He further directed to complete all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigation on the basis of concrete and solid evidence after obtaining authentic documents in accordance with law, so that the probe may be completed and accused persons should be brought to justice and allegedly looted money should be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

Meanwhile, NAB Rawalpindi arrested Dr Shafqat Ali and Luqman Mirani after rejection of their bail from Supreme Court of Pakistan in a case of Baitul Noor Housing Society, which is being probed by NAB Karachi. After transit remand, both accused persons would be shifted to NAB Karachi in order to obtain their remand as per law.