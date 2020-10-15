Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Thursday issued arrest warrants for former president of Pakistan and co-chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari over suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion in fake accounts case.

According to a declaration issued from Islamabad, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has signed the arrest warrants. The anti-corruption watchdog has maintained that Asif Ali Zardari is wanted in a case pertaining to suspicious transaction of billions of rupees.

The NAB said the erstwhile president purchased a house through suspicious transaction of Rs 8 billion. The anti-graft body will request the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to reject Asif Zardari’s interim bail in the case.

A two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the PPP co-chairman’s bail plea today. Asif Zardari’s counsel and the NAB will present their arguments before the court.