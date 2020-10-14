Share:

RAWALPINDI- The prices of chicken and eggs have jacked up by the shopkeepers across the district while the authorities concerned have seemingly failed in taking action against the profiteers.

Despite tall claims of fielding brigades of officials of price control committees and special price magistrates in the markets, the shopkeepers are fleecing the consumers with both hands.

The price of chicken (alive) is Rs 300-350 per kg while chicken meat is available at 400-450 per kg and the rate of one dozen eggs is Rs 160, according to a survey conducted by The Nation on Wednesday in different parts of the city. The areas where chicken and eggs are being sold on high rates included Adyala Road, Chungi Number 20, Dhama Syedan, Ali Town, Munawar Colony, Hill View Lane, Jarahi, Gulshanabad, Defence Road, Caltax Road, Dhoke Juma, Kehkashan Colony, Mubarak Lane, Morgah, Lal Kurti, Dheri Hassanabad, Lalazar, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta, Dhamial Road and Chakri Road. The citizens expressed their deep concerns over the price hike in poultry items and demanded the government to initiate legal action against the illegal profiteers. The price of chicken has almost come at par with beef owing to the negligence of government officials and price control committees, said Aamir Zaman, a resident of Lalazar.

“The price of egg has increased upto Rs 170 in different areas of city that too before arrival of winter season,” said another citizen namely Zubair Shah. He said the government should launch crackdown against the profiteers and send them to jails. Navid Shah was of view that some chicken shops owners’ are involved in selling meat of chicken on high rates to consumers at Adyala Road. He said the shopkeepers are not selling alive chicken to customers.

Many other citizens protested against the rise in prices of chicken and eggs and asked the government to take action against the poultry farm owners, retailers and shopkeepers. DC Rawalpindi was not available for his comments.