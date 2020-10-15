Share:

QUETTA - Two unidentified people riding a bike hurled a hand grenade targeting the labourers sitting on the construction site of a building in Samungli Road area of the provincial capital here yesterday, said police officials.

Resultantly, seven persons sustained injuries and were moved to Trauma Center of Civil Hospital Quetta. Law enforcement agencies reached the site and cordoned off the entire area and started investigation to trace out suspects.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has strongly condemned the blast at Samungli Road area of provincial capital which left seven persons injured on Wednesday.

In a statement, the chief minister said such cowardly attacks could not halt the development way of the province and could not weaken the moral of security forces and nation.

“Nefarious design of terrorist will be eliminated with cooperation of forces and public,” he said.

The chief minister also instructed the quarters concerned to take all possible measures against those elements involved in the incident of hand grenade blast and bring them to justice for ensuring durable peace in the area.

He also sought the report of the incident from the relevant department.

The CM directed the health sector to provide all treatment facilities to the injured victims of the blast.

He also prayed for early recovery of the injured victims.