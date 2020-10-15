Share:

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai on Wednesday inaugurated Rescue 1122 station in Besham Shangla Tehsil.

With the inauguration 1122 station, emergency rescue services have been formally launched in Shangla district. Deputy Commissioner Shangla Imran Hussain Ranjha and Central Secretary Information Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Ahmad Jawad also accompanied Shaukat Yousafzai and inspected various parts of the rescue station. Rescue officials briefed the minister about the services provided at the station.

Speaking on the occasion, Yousafzai said the launch of emergency rescue services in remote and mountainous areas was an important step. He said the Rescue 1122’s performance in emergencies had always been commendable. While appreciating the role of Rescue 1122, he said the rescue workers had been on the front lines in the Covid-19 epidemic situation. Shaukat Yousafzai was of the view that services of Rescue 1122 had been extended to all parts of the province keeping in view the changing weather conditions and difficulties faced by the people in case of natural calamities.

“With the inauguration of the station, the rescue services are now available to the people of Shangla which will help reduce hardship of the people they have been facing in the past,” Shaukat Yousafzai said.