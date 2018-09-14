Share:

OKARA-An advisor to Punjab chief minister paid a surprising visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Okara and expressed satisfaction over the situation. Adviser Hanif Patani paid the visit along-with PTI ticket holder for PP-189 Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem Sadiq. The Advisor visited different wards of the hospital. He also checked emergency, attendance of the employees, sanitation. He expressed his satisfaction over the situation.

AMS Dr Sjid Malik arrived at the hospital after receiving the intimation of the visit. He apprised the advisor regarding urgent problems of the hospital. Hanif Patani told the media present at the occasion that the PTI govt gave top priority to bring betterment in the Health Department. The burn unit and the Neuro ward would be established in the hospital very soon, he said. The solution to problems of health dept had been going on according to the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, he said. There was no shortage of medicines in the hospital and all patients were being given medicines according the prescriptions of the doctors, he said. The advisor also put questions to the patients and their relatives regarding the provision of medicines.

Muharram security arrangements reviewed

KASUR-A meeting of Chunian Circle station house officers, check-posts in-charge, and investigation officers was held to review the arrangements for Muharram security on Monday.

District Police Officers Muntazir Mehdi and Chunian Circle DSP Arshad Hayat attended the meeting which was presided over by RPO Sheikhupura Region Sohail Habib Tajik.

Speaking on the occasion, the RPO directed the police officers to utilise all available resources for the arrest of proclaimed offenders and compulsive criminals. “The Category-A proclaimed offenders should be held on an emergency basis.” He ordered the officers to dispose of the pending cases in police stations, and adding that the negligent officers would face the music. “Citizens’ lives and properties will be protected at all cost.”

The RPO also reviewed the performance of the station house officers and directed them to do more. He ordered them to conduct search operations daily in their respective jurisdictions, and monitored the movement of the suspects. The RPO also announced commendatory certificates and cash prizes for the police officers who showed brilliant performance.