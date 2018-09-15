Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked Sindh government to stay alert to situation popping up in Thar and other areas of the province due to meagre monsoon rains. Talking to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who called on the PPP Chairman at Bilawal House on Friday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that situation cannot be controlled and improved through better strategy and governance in the areas targeted by drought spell.

The PPP chairman said that he wanted a progressive and prosperous Sindh province as per the aspiration and expectations of the people. Earlier, Chief Minister briefed him about the development projects and plans Sindh government has envisaged for the next years. Meanwhile, British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew called on Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Friday. Thomas Drew discussed the matters of mutual interests in the meeting held in a cordial atmosphere.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah and Senator Sherry Rehman were present on the occasion.