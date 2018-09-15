Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has asked the federal government to accelerate issuance of computerised national identity cards to people of Dera Ghazi Khan and the nearby tribal areas.

“Immediate steps will be taken to set up Nadra Registration Centres (NRCs) in the tribal areas and Taunsa. The federal government has given approval in principle for this purpose,” he said.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the chief minister said that NRCs will be set up in the tribal area, Taunsa and Vohwa.

Similarly, Nadra centre will be upgraded in DG Khan and all the relevant issues will be addressed within one month. He said the Punjab government will provide land and building for setting up NRCs. Upgrade and establishment of new NRCs will facilitate the local citizens. The government will continue to facilitate people, the chief minister said.

Also, the chief minister took notice of dilapidated condition of the tomb of Mir Chakar Rind Baloch in Okara and sought a report from the deputy commissioner. Giving instructions for restoration of the historic place, the chief minister said the department concerned should take measures to address this issue. He said that a strategy should be evolved for restoration of the historic place.

Also, delegations of people belonging to Dera Ghazi Khan and its tribal areas called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that he belongs to the masses and he knows their problems. The government fully knows the public sentiments and their issues, he said. The prime objective of the PTI government is provision of basic necessities of life to the general public and work is being done with speed to implement the 100-day agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan. This agenda is, in fact, a composite plan of public service that would be completed with full attention and efficiency, he said. He said the government will go all out to serve the masses. “My doors are open and I always keep a liaison with people,” he added. He said that change has been unleashed to ensure a bright future for the public and “we will have to burn the midnight’s oil to transform the country”. “The prime minister and his team will come up to the expectations of people,” he said. He disclosed that work has been started on reforms in Punjab Police on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and police force will act as a servant to the masses in the new Pakistan.

The delegates said that elevation of Sardar Usman Buzdar as chief minister symbolizes real change because he belongs to people and knows the public issues very well. The chief minister also listened to problems of people and issued on the spot instructions for their solution.

CM’s MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL

DAY OF DEMOCRACY

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that democracy is an international norm. It is based on independent public opinion to determine political, socio-cultural and economic systems for people.

In his message on international day of democracy, the chief minister said that democracy is not limited to elections; it is the best system to solve the problems of people. “It also symbolizes supremacy of the constitution and independence of institutions like judiciary and the media. People fully believe in democracy and are also convinced of the continuity of democratic system in the country. The purpose of celebrating this day is to raise public awareness and strengthening of democratic norms because people are the real rulers in the democracy,” he said. He said that PTI believes in democracy and is striving to strengthen it. “It has always played an effective role for strengthening of democratic institutions. Today, we should reiterate that we will play our effective role for strengthening of democratic norms in the country,” concluded the chief minister.

Also, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the bravery and courage of security officials who were martyred during a successful operation against terrorists in North Waziristan. “The martyred officials set up a wonderful example of bravery and sent terrorists to hell. The nation pays tributes to these martyrs on their great sacrifice,” he added. He said that Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoys Amir and Fakhar have embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists. “The nation is proud of its brave sons sacrificing their lives for the motherland and their great sacrifices will not be wasted. The chief minister extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and prayed for salvation of the departed souls.