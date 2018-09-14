Share:

CHITRAL-An open forum was held at village Birir at Kalash Valley where district officers listened to the public complaints and issued orders on the spot for the addressal of their grievances.

Deputy Commissioner Khurshid Alam Mahsood, Assistant Commissioner Sajid Nawaz, heads of all the line departments were present.

Elected Nazimeen and chairman of Village Councils Complaints in their welcome address said that road to the valley is in very dilapidated condition. “The only civil dispensary should be up-graded in Basic Health Unit. There is no sale point of wheat from food department. Non-local people use timber from the local forest. The High School should be up-graded to higher secondary level,” they demanded.

The local people complained that due to lack of lady doctor in the valley, they have to their women patients especially during delivery cases to Chitral and often they expire on their way before reaching the hospital.

They complained against damaged irrigation channel and demanded its construction because due to no canal their agriculture land are badly affecting. The demanded for increasing and approval of special quota in recruitment for Kalash community in all the departments.

Qazi and religious leaders of Kalash community presented traditional gifts to the guest by wearing them a cloak of shining cloth. They demanded establishment of a computer lab at the only High School of Birir.

Addressing on the occasion the deputy commissioner said that on the directive of provincial government they will hold two open courts at every part of Chitral.

The DC announced immediately arranging of computer lab in the school. He said that lady health visitor and other staff will be posted. The DC also assured them of giving preference to Kalash community in recruitment.

The district food controller said that he can provide wheat on cash payment but the local complained that in the past expired and substandard wheat had been sent here. The officers distributed free bags, books, stationery and sweet, with dry milk among the students. At last they also planted sapling. There were also some stalls of different exhibition like books, wild life, Rescue 1122, veterinary and animal husbandry etc. A free medical camp was also held during the open service forum in which doctors examined 105 patients and given them free medicines. Dr Gulzar children specialist, Dr Farruh, Dr Farooq, Dr Rasheed and Dr Shoukat participated in free medical camp. Saleema Afzal community development officer of forest department told this scribe that they involving women folk in the campaign to save and protect forest. Women are must in community participation.

Later, the DC also visited the school and civil dispensary of Birir and gave cash prizes to some students. He also strictly directed District health officer Dr Israrullah to arrange a LHV and staff in the only CD of Birir where already labor room exists. Some Kalash women expressed their pleasure on arranging the open forum.