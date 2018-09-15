Share:

ISLAMABAD - The visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region. According to a statement issued by the ISPR, the foreign dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.

It further said their discussions focused on Pak-Turkey relations, regional security including evolving situation in the Middle East, management of defence and security cooperation between both the countries.