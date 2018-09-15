Share:

LAHORE - The Excise & Taxation Department of Punjab has set up a service centre on Satiana Road (Faisalabad) for provision of departmental services under one roof as a universal system.

Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Friday inaugurated the Service Centre. Director Excise Fiza Shah, Project Director Rizwan Akram Sherwani, other officers of the department and notables of the area were also present on the occasion.

The spokesman for the Excise and Taxation Department said that after unveiling the inaugural plaque the minister of excise took a round of the Service Centre and went to different counters to review the procedure of service system. He also launched the services by issuing token through computerized machine. He advised the staff to deliver excellent services to the citizens for achieving the desire results regarding easy access of the public to the department’s services.

Earlier, addressing the inaugural ceremony, Punjab Excise & Taxation Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad said the government was taking practical measures for bringing real change in public service system under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that positive effects of journey of change would reach every city and village to materialise the dream of New Pakistan. The minister said that the mission of corruption-free Pakistan would be achieved by introducing new reforms and legislations. He said that Excise & Taxation Department had been transformed into model one with regard to service delivery. He warned that there was no room for corrupt officials in the department and merit and transparency would be ensured in the departmental affairs. He announced that Service Centre of Excise Department would be established in each and every city of Punjab Province to facilitate the public. The minister lauded the efforts of the concerned officers for establishing the Service Centre speedily and ordered proper monitoring of the working of this centre.