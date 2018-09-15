Share:

LAHORE - The three-day ‘6th Pakistan China Business Forum-Industrial Expo 2018’ started on Friday. The event has been organised by Everest International Expo Pvt Ltd in collaboration with Comsats University Islamabad.

Governor Ch Sarwar opened the exhibition along with SM Naveed, president PCJCCI, Wang Zihai, chairman China Affairs PCJCCI, Frank Fa, CEO Everest International Expo, and Mi Wenpeng, deputy director general of Jinan Federation.

More than 500 Chinese participated in trade fair. The companies belonging to several sectors showcased their latest technology, equipment and innovative ideas of new products from all over the world.

The governor, on this occasion, said that this exhibition would lead the way in delivering the most outstanding opportunities for all participants in different sectors like cranes, energy & mineral equipment, engineering and construction ,forklifts, general industrial equipment, industry lesser equipment, machine tool equipment, machine engine & parts, metal & metallurgy machinery, mining machinery, refrigeration equipment, cnc, laser machine, welding equipment, electrical generation, electricity, boilers, lubricant , solar cell panel, solar chargers, solar collector, solar energy system, solar water heater, uninterrupted power supply, electric vehicles, auto parts, agricultural machinery, construction materials, bricks making machinery etc.

S.M Naveed, while expressing his view about the event, hoped that expo will open a wide way towards contemporary opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries. Further, it shall act as a source for the upgradation of local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop our businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits out of CPEC.

Wang Zihai, Chairman of China Affairs PCJCCI, invited other countries to participate in “high quality and shared development” under BRI. I reckon that the role of PCJCCI becomes increasingly important in near future. He also said, “This exhibition will definitely prove to be a fruitful initiative for development and the promotion of bilateral trade relations between Pakistan and China.”

Speaking on this occasion, Ms Mi Wenpeng stressed, “This business-to-business exhibition aims to be a one-stop shop for all industry products from processing technology to the finished products.” She further added: “Such exhibitions will help in developing bilateral relations between Pakistan and China. Jinan and Shandong are the two major parts of China which showed extreme enthusiasm for developing friendly trade relations between the both nations.”