islamabad - The ministry of climate change and International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) agreed on Friday to work closely for better climate change adaptation in Pakistan.

The Advisor to PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam held discussions with the delegation of the ICIMOD Kathmandu, Nepal, an inter-governmental organization.

The ICIMOD delegation included Farid Ahmed, Head, Strategic Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr. Abdul Wahid Jasra, Country Representative. The ICIMOD delegation apprised the climate change advisor Malik Amin Aslam that the government of Pakistan is member country of ICIMOD along with total eight regional member countries of the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH) which are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, India, Myanmar, Nepal, and Pakistan.

ICIMOD is already working very closely with the Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) to address the issue of black carbon by converting the 20 thousand conventional brick kilns into energy efficient as well as environmental friendly brick kilns. Country wide training has been launched to train dozens of brick kiln owners by ICIMOD experts from Nepal. ICIMOD is already working very closely with the MOCC since 2012 for successful implementation of the REDD+ initiative in Pakistan.

Based on ICIMOD’s great learning on climate change adaptation in the HKH region, ICIMOD delegation offered technical as well as professional backstopping to the MOCC for better climate change adaptation with particular reference to the mountainous region of Pakistan. The MOCC was also invited to join the Upper Indus Basin (UIB) network of ICIMOD to contribute into six technical working groups for successful implementation of the National Climate Change Policy and to establish Resilient Mountain Villages (RMV) with an active collaboration of many national partners including local mountain communities.

The Advisor on climate change, Malik Amin Aslam, also briefed on the successful Community Based Flood Early Warning Systems (CBFEWS) and innovative livelihood approaches. ICIMOD invited Amin Aslam to attend the high level policy level event at Kathmandu from 13-14 November to present Pakistan perspective in terms of climate change.

Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to climate change assured the full support of MOCC to ICIMOD and its ongoing activities in Pakistan. He also desired ICIMOD to further strengthen its collaboration with the MOCC for piloting and implementing of National Climate Change Policy.