The district health department of Rawalpindi has confirmed 1,499 patients are diagnosed with the mosquito-borne disease dengue in the division. This marks the highest reported rate of dengue in years.

According to the report, overall 1,499 persons are confirmed with the infection of dengue virus so far, whereas 10 cases were reported from Chakwal, 8 from Attock, 2 in Jhelum.

The report signaled the spread of the mosquito-borne disease as 548 cases were reported in the last week and 84 people confirmed with the virus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district.

It may be noted here that a district magistrate had imposed Section 144 to deal with the outbreak of deadly dengue virus in the federal capital Islamabad on September 12. Under Section 144, tyre shop owners will not be allowed to put tyres in front of their shops and denizens will have to take precautionary measures while watering plants to prevent the spread of the mosquito-borne disease.

The government also advises denizens to put in mosquito-larvae eating fish into all standing water bodies. In government parks, ponds are filled with guppies and similar species, that eat larvae and multiply rapidly.