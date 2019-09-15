Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan will raise the Kashmir dispute at the UN General Assembly on Sept 27 and apprise the world community of the miseries of people of Occupied Kashmir. He will give the Kashmiris, wanting to cross the LoC, directions on his return home.

On the other hand, curfew in Occupied Kashmir has not been relaxed even after 40 days and protests are being staged there. These protests, and slogans being raised in support of Pakistan, are no short of a plebiscite, which the United Nations had promised long ago to determine whether the Kashmiris want to accede to Pakistan or India.

Even the pro-India Kashmiri leaders like Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah, who remained IOK chief ministers with New Delhi’s backing, are now repenting their leaders’ 1947 decision to stay with India instead of Pakistan.

After India’s Aug 5 illegal decision to annex Kashmir, Ms Mufti – under house arrest in Srinagar – said in a tweet that those who had participated in India’s democracy had been “pushed to the wall”.

She said the decision betrayed Kashmir’s decision to align with India in 1947.

“We the people who had faith in the constitution of India have been proved wrong.

In an interview she was quoted as saying: “We have been let down by the same nation we ceded to,” she said, adding that it seemed as though the state had made the “wrong choice” in aligning with India rather than Pakistan during partition in 1947.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah said the government’s “shocking decisions” are a total betrayal of the trust that the people of Jammu and Kashmir had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947.

“The scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A raise fundamental questions on the State’s accession because that was done on the very terms enunciated in these Articles,” he said in a statement.

“Our darkest apprehensions have unfortunately come true after the GOI and its representatives in J&K lied to us that nothing major was planned.

Reactions given by other Kashmiri leaders are even harsher.

The reaction by the two ex-CMs of IOK amply shows the kind of treatment the people of Occupied Kashmir have been getting during the past seven years.

The conscientious elements around the world need no further proof of what the Kashmiris want. Morality demands that these countries should extend fullest support to the Kashmiri people in their struggle for liberation from India. At the same time they should also use their influence to stop India from committing further atrocities on Kashmiris.

Countries that are taking the present situation as a golden opportunity to promote their trade ties with India should not forget that they will be held accountable in the Hereafter for their failure to help the oppressed Kashmiri brethren get their legitimate rights. Earning billions and trillions of dollars through exports in the present situation may be a great achievement from the worldly point of view but it has little significance for those mindful of their obligations towards their oppressed Kashmiri Muslims

The world should bear in mind that India has been so ‘generous and kind’ to the people of Occupied Kashmir during the past seven decades that New Delhi has been keeping them under curfew since Aug 5 to silence them.

If India really did so well for the people of Occupied Kashmir, then it should not oppose the plebiscite demand. It should immediately accept the demand and show the world that Kashmiris are whole-heartedly with New Delhi and are supportive of the Aug 5 steps. Otherwise, the impugned steps would be taken as a blatant move to enslave Kashmiris. They will never like to stay part of India and would continue their freedom struggle no matter how many an eon pass to reach the destination.