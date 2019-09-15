Share:

ABBOTTABAD - Ashfaq Ahmed scored his fifth first-class century as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took early control of their four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy clash against Northern in Abbottabad on Saturday. At the close of play on the opening day at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were strongly placed at 343 for the loss of 4 wickets. Captain Muhammad Rizwan batted on 84 not out and with him was Adil Amin on 49, with the pair adding 91 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket stand. Rizwan also got into a groove early and will be looking to pass the three-figure mark on Sunday. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman has so far hit 12 fours and a six in his 152-minute innings. Adil’s unbeaten 49 was laced with six boundaries. BRIE SCORES: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (first innings) 343-4, 90 overs (Ashfaq Ahmed 106, Muhammad Rizwan 84 not out, Adil Amin 49 not out; Imad Wasim 1-44, Sadaf Hussain 1-58, Musa Khan 1-65) vs Northern.