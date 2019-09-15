Share:

ISLAMABAD - Top seed Mehmood Mehboob defeated Yashwa Yousaf 3-0 in the second round of the U-13 event at the National Junior Squash Championship 2019 here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Saturday.

Mehmood started the first game on a high-tempo and put Yashwa under pressure by taking a commanding 5-0 lead. Then Yashwa came from behind and took 7-5 lead. Despite becoming nervous, Mehmood continued with his aggressive strategy and took the first game 11-8 in 5 minutes. In the second set, Yashwa played with confidence and took 9-4 lead. But later he failed to take advantage from this massive lead and led Mehmood stage a remarkable comeback and level the game at 9-9. Yashwa could not stop his opponent, who continued with his heroics and won the set 12-10 in 14 minutes. The third set was also played on a high-tempo. However, Mehmood, who was not in a mood to let his opponent dictate, won the game 11-8 in 5 minutes and booked quarterfinal against Abdullah Nawaz, who thrashed Huraira Khan 3-0 in 24 minutes, 11-5, 11-5 and 11-6.

In other U-13 matches, Varun Asif beat Mobeen Khan 3-0 in 18 minutes, 11-8, 11-4 and 13-11, to set up quarterfinal against Zuraiz Naeem, who defeated Labeeb Butt 3-2 in 24 minutes, 5-11, 11-3, 11-6, 8-11 and 11-3. Omar Arshad beat Muhammad Zaman 3-2 in 24 minutes, 11-13, 9-11, 11-6, 7-11 and 11-2, to set up quarterfinal meeting with Abdullah Nadeem, who stunned Luqman Hassan 3-0 in 25 minutes, 11-3, 11-5 and 11-3. Saim Asif outplayed Shayan Ali 3-1 in 39 minutes, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7 and 14-12, to play quarterfinal against Sakhiullah Tareen, who beat Abdul Basit 3-0 in 35 minutes, 11-4, 11-8 and 11-8.

In U-15 matches, top seed Muhammad Ammad thrashed Yasin Khattak 3-0 in 20 minutes, 11-9, 11-3 and 11-4, to set quarterfinal date with Muhammad Hanif, who earlier thrashed Hassan Zahid 3-0 in 18 minutes, 11-7, 11-7 and 11-6. Shoaib Afzal outplayed Ehsan Ali 3-0 in 18 minutes, 11-1, 11-6 and 11-3, to book quarterfinal against Usman Nadeem, who beat Anas Dilshad 3-1 in 35 minutes, 4-11, 11-8, 11-7 and 11-6.

Humam Ahmad defeated Saboor Khan 3-2 in 35 minutes, 11-7, 8-11, 11-3, 11-13 and 11-6, to set up quarterfinal meeting with Muhammad Ashar, who beat Mubashir Khan 3-0 in 23 minutes, 11-6, 12-10 and 11-5. Azlan Khawar beat Muhammad Zubair 3-0 in 13 minutes, 11-6, 11-5 and 11-6, to play quarterfinal against Mutahir Ali, who stunned Moinuddin 3-1 in 29 minutes, 11-7, 11-13, 11-4, and 12-10.

The championship is organised by the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF). Total 32 players of different age groups are taking part in the competition. Prize money of Rs 100,000 for each age group will be distributed among the top position holders. Moreover, the participating players will also earn points for juniors’ world rankings, as these events are registered with the Professional Squash Association (PSA). The competitions of boys U-17, U-19 and girls U-19 will be held here from September 19 to 23.