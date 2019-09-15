Share:

LAHORE - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday said that judges should hand down the judgments with honesty and principle.

Addressing the launching ceremony of a book “History of Pakistan Reinterpreted” written by Senator SM Zafar at a local hotel, he said the success in advocacy lies in only hard work. The CJP said that judges should not be demoralised in any situation, adding judges were deciding cases as per law and the constitution. “We have achieved significant successes within the same system,” he maintained.

Justice Khosa said that most of the analysts started commenting on the decisions of judiciary without reading judgments and having the knowhow of laws.

He said that anything could be achieved, if tasks were performed with positive thinking. He said model courts had shown outstanding performance during the last four months and disposed of a number of cases for ensuring prompt justice to the people.

Justice Khosa emphasised that judges should focus on quality of cases by exploring facts and other dimensions. “It is need of the hour to put our house in order,” he maintained. Highlighting the various aspects of book “History of Pakistan Reinterpreted”, the CJP said that country’s history, two nation theory, Pakistan resolution and other concepts were discussed in this book, adding that author of the book Senator SM Zafar had great academic and advocacy achievements so that youth should follow him to explore in practising the law.

Justice Khosa, appreciating the services of SM Zafar said that he was not just a brilliant lawyer but also promoter of love for art and culture.

He said certain events had changed the world but the historians had effectively penned down the facts and details of the historic events so that coming generations could have a look to past.