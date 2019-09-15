Share:

SHIKARPUR - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that federal government wanted to forcibly occupy Karachi.

These views were expressed by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during his visit to Madeji Town of Shikarpur to offer his condolences over the demise of younger daughter of Zulfikar Ali Kamario, the former MPA and sitting PPP general secretary of Shikarpur district.

Bilawal termed the attempt a conspiracy against Sindh adding the PPP will not let centre gain administrative control of Karachi. He said power corridors were well aware of the reaction to be offered by people of Sindh. He said powers had been working on it for a long time and the statement of federal law minister should not be taken in isolation.

The PPP chairman said that this was not the first statement issued by government. He said it was impossible because Pakistan People’s Party [PPP] had won general elections with the support of masses with heavy majority and PPP would resist the move at every level.

Bilawal further said PPP strongly condemned statement regarding enforcement of Article 149 and termed it illegal and undemocratic. The PPP chairman said the moved would be harmful for Sindh province. He claimed that federal government was not releasing due share of Sindh including Karachi which he termed a sheer injustice with the province. He said those wanted to eliminate PPP would themselves be eliminated. Bilawal said he would hold a public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bux where he would announce agitation against puppet government for the larger interests of the people of Pakistan.