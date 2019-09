Share:

LAHORE - On the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Punjab House Murree and Governor Annexi (Forest Rest House Bhorban) will open for public on September 16. People will be able to get rooms on rent. Previously, the government earlier generated Rs1 million per month. A total of 177 rest/guest houses, has already open, step toward eliminate VIP culture and this initiative will also help government rest/guest houses to generate revenue.