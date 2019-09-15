Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Member of the Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman on Saturday censured Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for his Sindhudesh remarks and called him follower of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement issued here, Sherzaman said the country was passing through difficult times and such statements in these circumstances were tantamount to backing India. Condemning Bilawal’s remarks, he said that on one hand the entire nation was supporting Prime Minister Imran Khan for highlighting atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir at the international level and on the other hand opposition parties were trying to conceal their ‘corruption’.

“The PPP chairman has proved to be a follower of Modi with his Sindhudesh remarks in these circumstances. The opposition members cannot conceal their malpractices despite their hectic efforts to divert people’s attention,” Sherzaman said.

He asked Bilawal to focus on performance of his Sindh government rather than leading marches to hide the ‘corruption’ committed by former president and his father Asif Ali Zardari.

Sherzman said that people of Sindh were fed up with the PPP, as it took the province to the verge of destruction through ‘malpractices’ of its leaders. He was of the view that Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue at the international level quite well, adding that no leader in the past could do what his leader did.

“Our efforts for Kashmir are not going to halt despite hurdles being put in our way by the opposition. Imran Khan has boosted the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom and their freedom is just around the corner in Imran’s leadership,” he concluded.