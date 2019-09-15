Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government has given a job to the wife of security guard Rafaqat Ali who embarrassed martyrdom in Data Darbar suicide blast.

On May 8, a bomb blast outside the Data Darbar left 11 people, including five policemen and shrine guard Rafaqat Ali. The sole breadwinner of a family of four was working with a private security company for Rs8,000 monthly. Reportedly, Rafaqat was longing for salaries for months when the tragedy took place. On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner and MPA Mussarat Jamshed Cheema gave a job letter to Nazia Bibi. She would work as Naib Qasda at the City District School Dodi Pir in Sultan Pura area of Raiwind. She has been given a job in the same school in Raiwind where her three daughters are enrolled. The government will pay educational expenditures of Rafaqat’s three daughters, Muassrat Jamshed Cheema said, adding that PIT under Prime Minister Imran Khan has been working for public welfare. DC Saleha paid tribute to the martyrs and reiterated resolve to continue backing the families of fallen heroes.