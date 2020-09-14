Share:

LAHORE - Elections for the new office bearers of Marketing Association of Pakistan Lahore chapter were held at a local hotel in Lahore. A very well attended event eventually saw Amir Salam being elected as the president for the session 2020-21 while Humaira Shazia and Noor Ullah were elected as joint secretary and join treasurer respectively. Earlier, polling was held for two seats of council where Umer Chaudhry and Ahmed Shoaib Khan were declared winners. Annual general meeting was also held prior to the election where Amir Salam presented a progress report of previous year. The accounts report was also approved by the house.