HARIPUR - A second victim of the Sunday night firing incident died. Deputy General Secretary of PTI Hazara division Malik Tahir Iqbal had already been killed, police said on Monday.

The PTI leader was returning home late at night after offering Dua for the departed soul of one of his supporters in Kotehra Ghazi area when unidentified gunmen sprayed bullets on his vehicle.

The locals took Iqbal, his friend Gul Nawaz and driver Anwar to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital at Ghazi where the doctors pronounced Iqbal as dead, while Gul Nawaz was referred to Military Hospital Tarbela.

However, Nawaz succumbed to injuries on Monday, while Iqbal’s driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

The Ghazi police have registered double murder case against unknown assailants. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, DPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar and SP Investigation Syed Inayat Ali Shah visited the crime scene and directed the investigation staff to utilise their expertise for tracing and early arrest of the killers.